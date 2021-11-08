Reduce interference in the work of women sarpanchs work: Subhash Desai

Aurangabad, Nov 8:

“Women are now doing well in all fields. They are now in a legal position, let them make their decisions. Male relatives who interfere in the work of women sarpanchs, should now reduce it,” said Subhash Desai, District Guardian Minister. He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of Mahila Sarpanch Parishad held today.

EGS and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare, Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke, MLA Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Ramesh Bornare, MLA Uday Singh Rajput, MLA Prashant Bamb, MLA Manisha Kayande, MLC Ambadas Danve and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Nilesh Gatne were present on the dais. Subhash Desai said that he was informed by the officers that husband, brother, father and other male relatives of the female sarpanch interfere in their work. “Women are now capable enough to take decisions. Trust them and reduce paying attention towards their work,” he said. Instructing women sarpanchs, the guardian minister asked them to go and sit in the gram panchayat every day, read the letters, government orders received and do not be afraid of the gram sevaks nor rely on them. He also suggested that the officers should visit the villages with women sarpanchs regularly and inform them about the policies and schemes of the government. Explaining the role of the conference, MLC Danve said that the rope of development is in the hands of women. He mentioned that the conference was held to make the village development concept clear. MLA Prashant Bamb said that gram sevaks (GSs) should stay at the headquarters, but 80 to 90 per cent of GSs move out of the city. “The GSs do not try to solve the problems in the village immediately, as they live in a city,” he alleged. He requested the women sarpanchs to give a letter to the GSs to stay at the headquarters. “Don't sign the housing allowance of GSs who will not stay in the village. Pay attention to the encroachment in the village,” he added.