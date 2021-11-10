Release ceremony of Sarwade’s books on Nov 13

Aurangabad, Nov 10: Thinker and founder member of Dalit Panther J V Pawar will release two Marathi books penned by Bhimrao Sarwade ‘Ambedkari Tatvdnyan: Vidroh, Manavta ani Sanvidhan Mulyancha Samyak Anubandh’ and ‘Aathavni ani Ashru’ at a programme to be held at the auditorium of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar College of Arts and Commerce, Nagsen Van on November 13 at 11 am. Author and former head of the Marathi department, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Prahlad Lulekar will preside. Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Uttam Ambhore and Dr Yashwant Khadse will be the chief guests, according to a statement issued by Anand Publication and The Jagatik Ambedkarvadi Sahitya Mahamandal.