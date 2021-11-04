Result of AAC-CET to be declared on Nov 9

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will declare the result of Maharashtra Applied Arts and Craft Common Entrance Test (MAH-AAC-CET) 2021 on November 9.

It declared the schedule of results and other activities on Tuesday. The MAH-AAC-CET, a State-level test was conducted last month for admission to the first year of full-time undergraduate visual art courses in fine art and applied art.

The test was divided into two parts. The first is practical while another is written. The CET Cell will declare the provisional result and upload images of the answer sheet in students log in at 4 pm on November 9. Aspirants can submit grievances about marks obtained in practical subjects between November 11 and 14. The redressal of grievance about marks obtained will be done on November 15. The final result is likely to be declared on November 16. The SCETC announced that the schedule may change under unavoidable circumstances.