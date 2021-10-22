Retd. headmistress Hashmi passes away

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

A retired headmistress (Osmanabad), Syeda Qaisar Sultana Hashmi, has died of a brief illness while undergoing treatment in a city hospital on Thursday evening. She was 78.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Masjid Ganj-e-Shahida (Baijipura) and the burial took place in the graveyard opposite the mosque late in the night.

She is survived by three sons and one daughter. The departed soul was the mother of retired assistant commissioner of police Naim Hakim Hashmi, police inspector (Hingoli) Wasim Hakim Hashmi, police inspector (Aurangabad) Fahim Hakim Hashmi and daughter Kubra Khan (her husband Naser Khan is a retired deputy engineer MHADA).