Robbers confessed to conduct robbery with the intention of rape

Aurangabad, Oct 29:

Robbers conducted robbery and raped two women at Tondoli in Paithan tehsil on October 19. The incident created sensation in the entire state. The police then arrested the kingpin of the robbery Prabhu Shamrao Pawar (Dudhad, Aurangabad). During interrogation he confessed that he conducted the robbery with the help of six accomplices and with the intention of rape. A day prior to the incident visited and inspected the spot, he confessed.

The robbers robbed a family from other state and staying at a farm on October 19 night. The looted the family and raped two women from the family.

After the arrest of Prabhu, the police also arrested other accused including Vijay Pralhad Jadhav (Dhorkin, Sominath Babasaheb Rajput, Nandu Bhaginath Borse (Vaijapur), Anil Bhausaheb Rajput (Manjri, Gangapur) and Kishor Ambadas Jadhav (Gidhad, Paithan) while one accused is still at large.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Nimit Goyal gave cash prize to the investigating team including local crime branch PI Santosh Khelmalas, Bidkin PI Santosh Mane, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Thube and others.