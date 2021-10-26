Rs 1000 crore spent on covid control in M'wada

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

In order to control the first and second wave of corona in Marathwada, about Rs 1000 crore was spent from March 2020 till today. The figures were put forward in a review meeting held by Rajesh Kshirsagar, executive chairman of the state planning board at the divisional commissionerate on Tuesday.

Kshirsagar instructed to improve the health facility for tackling the third wave of corona infection. The administration should be more vigilant with tests, vaccinations, oxygen supply, medication and fire audits of hospitals. Efforts to increase the income of the district along with the health of the citizens need to be done through innovative schemes. Accordingly, in order to increase the human development index, more focus must be given on education, health, competent manpower, and income growth of each district. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, District collector Sunil Chavan and all district collectors, ZP CEOs were present for the meeting.

Rs 678 crore spent in the first wave

In all, Rs 678 crore were spent on the first wave of corona that includes Aurangabad Rs 108 crore, Jalna 78 crore, Parbhani 67 crore, Nanded 107 crore, Beed 102 crore, Latur 82 crore, Osmanabad 84 crore and Hingoli district 48 crore. An expenditure of Rs 271 crore has been incurred in 2021-22.