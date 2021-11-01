Rs 8 crores recovered in power pilferage cases

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has launched a massive drive against the power pilferage in the eight district of Marathwada in the past six months. Power thefts were found in a total of 880 electricity meters and the company has recovered Rs 8,48,15,000 as electricity cost and fine in these cases. This amount included Rs 4,90,49,000 as fine. MSEDCL managing director Dr Mangesh Gondawale appealed the customers to use electricity through the legal procedures only to avert any action against them.

MSEDCL during April and September, 2021 checked 1,829 electricity meters while power thefts were found in 880 meters. Similarly, cases have been registered against 19 customers. Cases will also be registered against the remaining customers if they do not pay cost and fine and legal action will be taken as per the electricity law, the officers said.