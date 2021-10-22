Rural police arrests dacoit leader in sensation gang rape

Aurangabad, Oct 22:

The rural police have arrested the prime accused and leader of dacoits Prabhu Shyamrao Pawar (49, resident of Dudhad in Aurangabad tehsil). Meanwhile, the search for six other gangsters is on by police squads. It may be noted that the dacoits had gang-raped two women from other state staying in the farm settlement at Tondoli village in Paithan tehsil on Tuesday night. Hence the police claimed of succeeding in arresting the main accused after 48 hours.

The looting incidents and gang rape created a sensation in the region. The special IGP KM Mallikarjuna Prasanna and the superintendent of police Nimit Goyal were on their toes to crack the case and arrest the absconding dacoits. Prabhu Pawar is a record criminal and was released from jail three months ago. He is from Dudhad, a village near Karmad, but the police came to know that he is not seen in the village since he came out of jail. Hence the police resorted to combing operation in the district and one squad succeeded in detaining him on Thursday. During the investigation, he confessed to his crime.

Confession of gang leader

Pawar informed that he formed a gang after coming out of jail. He was the leader and the gang would target attacks on farmers and farm labourers. The gang members comprise of criminals who are wanted in crimes like theft, robbery, murder, rape etc.

On Tuesday evening, the gang members arrived at one point in Bidkin vicinity on two motorcycles. They started looting from Gidhad Shivar. At Lohgaon, they robbed a family and fled away with their motorcycle. The gang looted at 3-4 places on the same night and then reached Tondoli. After robbing the family and raping the gang fled away on motorcycles, confessed Pawar. He had also told the names of other gang members, said the police officers.

The police learnt that the gang rape was done by members when all the dacoits in the gang were in a drunken state. The gang attacked the family of labourers from Madhya Pradesh at Tondoli on October 19 night, it is learnt.

8-km walking

After the confession of Prabhu Pawar, the squad of the local crime branch's police inspector Santosh Khetmalas took the accused Pawar, who took them to all the spots where they had robbed, lifted vehicles and committed crime. The squad had to walk 8-km on foot with the accused. The action has been taken by SP Nimit Goyal, additional SP Pawan Bansod, sub-divisional police officer Vishal Nehul, PI Khetmalas, API Santosh Mane and police officers of Bidkin and Chikalthana police stations.