SBI Foundation’s Devp prog in M’Wada villages

Aurangabad, Nov 11: SBI Foundation, through its SBI Gram Seva initiative, undertook several development works in villages of Latur and Osmanabad districts.

Sistema biogas, a technology-based renewable biogas solution which has the potential to reduce fuel/LPG gas expenditure by 100%, was implemented in 8 households from 10 villages. The first installation was made in Ramtirth village of Tuljapur at Manu Rathod’s house as a demo version. After the positive impact, it was implemented in other adopted villages of SBI Gram Seva. An amount of almost Rs 800 per month was being saving per household. The Foundation also provided financial assistance to 16 different meritorious youths from all villages. From among them, Pranita Pawar from Ramtirth represented India in Karate visiting different countries in the last 3 years.

For providing safe drinking water, RO units were set up in adopted villages, stopping the spread of communicable diseases. Villagers get 20 litter of purified water at just Rs 5. SBI Foundation in collaboration with Dilasa Janvikas Pratishthan initiated projects to implement integrated village development programme in ten villages from Ausa and Tuljapur clusters of Latur and Osmanabad districts taking up activities in education, digitization, environment and infrastructure. More than 80% of the villagers have benefited from different agriculture schemes. They have thanked the SBI Foundation and Dilasa for the initiatives.