Scrap shop gutted in fire

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

A scrap shop was gutted in fire at Shambhunagar on Saturday at around 8.30 pm. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and gained control over the fire.

Syed Alam (Babubhai) runs a scrap shop in Shambhunagar. The shop caught fire at around 8 pm.

On receiving the information, fire brigade officer Vijay Rathod, Ramesh Sonawane and others rushed to the spot. As the fire was massive, fire tenders from Padampura and Chikalthana were also called. Losses to the tune of Rs 40,000 were caused in the fire incident.