Secretary reviews planning of minister’s visit

Aurangabad, Nov 9:

Higher and Technical Education Minister and all his officers will visit Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on November 12 under the initiative 'Ministry of Higher Education at Your Doorstep.'

He will solve the complaints on the spot. Secretary to the Minister reviewed the planning of the visit to the university on Tuesday evening.

Registrar Dr Jayashree Suryavanshi, Joint Director of Higher Education Dr Ranjitsinha Nimbalkar, Joint Director of Technical Education Mahesh Shivankar and office bearers of various planning committees were present.

Complaints of teachers, principals, non-teaching staff, students, parents will be heard and solved in the meeting.

University has urged stakeholders to send their complaints if any. Bamu received 137 complaints so far. The secretary instructed the university to accept complaints even on the day of the event, which is being held at the university auditorium. For this, complaints will be recorded on the inward and outward register at the auditorium..