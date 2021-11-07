Security guard beaten, looted

Aurangabad, Nov 7:

Two persons severely beat and looted a security guard near Maratha Hotel on Beed By-pass Road on November 6 at around 6 am while returning from work on his motorcycle. The thieves took his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash all amounting Rs 63,400.

Police said, security guard Sampat Deva Rathod (55, Jijamatanagar, Mukundwadi) was returning from his duty at Ruby Transport on Beed By-pass Road on his motorcycle (MH20 FR 4171).

Two persons stopped him near Maratha Hotel, severely beat him, took away his mobile phone amounting Rs 3,000, cash Rs 400 and motorcycle, all amounting Rs 63,400. Rathod lodged a complaint at the Mukundwadi police station, PSI Shrikant Bharate is further investigating the case.