Servant kills owner’s daughter

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

A servant working for the owner for the past seven years killed the latter’s daughter over the unsuccessful lover affair. The body of the girl was found at Mukundnagar on Tuesday at around 11 am. The Mukundwadi police arrested the murderer from Lonawala in just 24 hours.

Police said, Barkhu Rai, a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was living in the city for the past several years with his family. Seven years back, he brought a man Bholakumar Kunjan Master Kumar from his village to work with him in the plumbing work. Bholakumar was living in his home. He and Rai’s daughter Indu developed intimate relations and developed an affair, two years back. The family came to know about the affair two months back and they asked Bholakumar to leave the house and asked him to live in a rented house at Rajnagar. Later, Indu started ignoring Bholakumar.

On Monday, he called her at his house and strangulated her to death with a odhni. After murdering Indu, he called her brother and bluffed him that he has seen Indu going on a motorcycle with someone. Hence, both of them started searching her on their motorcycle in the surrounding area. Her brother went home as they did not find her. At night, Bholakumar took the body and threw it in an open space at Rajnagar and then fled away.

On Tuesday at 11 am, Indu’s brother went to the Mukundwadi police station to lodged a missing complaint. The police told that a body of a girl was found at Rajnagar and then the body was identified. The Rai family expressed their suspicion on Bholakumar and told that he was missing.

The Mukundwadi police team including PSI Shrikant Bharate, Babasaheb Kamble, Nrusingh Pawar, Sudhakar Patil and others after tracing Bholakumar arrested him at Lonawala on Tuesday evening with the help of the local police. PSI Vaishali Gulve is further investigating the case.