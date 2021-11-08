Shelterless residents plead to guardian minister

Aurangabad, Nov 8: Against the backdrop of the action against the houses in Labour Colony, a delegation of the political leaders and residents met the guardian minister Subhash Desai at the district collectorate meeting hall on Monday at around 2 pm. The women cried and pleaded to Desai that they should not be left shelterless.

A resident Kishor Sadavarte said, the Subhedari Guest House, District Collectorate and divisional commissionerate residences are more than 70 years old. Are they not in a dangerous condition, then why action is being taken against the houses in Labour Colony. We should get the alternate lands, he appealed.

BJP leaders questioned that why the residents are being terrorized by granting them so little time. The authorized residents should be rehabilitated immediately, they demanded.

NCP’s Vijayraj Salve said that no action should be taken at this moment or it will defame the government while Kadir Maulana said that the government should not take an autocratic decision.

A resident Surekha Manore said that the union government is giving houses through the Gharkul scheme to the shelterless and the state government is making them shelterless.

Bhimabai Thorat said the government has given the ownership of 16 localities in the state, then why no decision is being taken regarding this 17th scheme.

Syeda Sumayya questioned that where the hapless women should go with their children.

MP Imtiyaaz Jaleel mentioned while constructing the Haj House and Vande Mataram Hall, the residents on these lands were rehabilitated. Similar rules should be imposed for the residents of the Labour Colony. The administration failed to take the houses back from the employees and hence this situation has occurred. These people should be rehabilitated in the Gharkul schemes, he said.

The residents further demanded that the houses in the Labour Colony were constructed in 1954. The PWD is not the owner of this land while the district collector and the government are also not the owners as the compensation was not paid as per the land acquisition land. Hence, the public notice highlighted on October 31, they demanded the guardian minister.