Shinde murder case resolved after 8 days

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

The police have finally cracked the sensational Dr Rajan Shinde murder case. A juvenile has been arrested in this connection and sent to the juvenile detention centre, informed the DCP zone 2, Deepak Girhe in a press conference on Monday.

Girhe said that the juvenile and the deceased had differences over career and education-related issues. The differences went to the extreme stage.

Girhe said, that on October 11, an associated professor of English subject in Maulana Azad College, Dr Rajan Shinde, (51, Tukobanagar, N-2, Cidco) was murdered in the wee hours. The juvenile confessed that he hit a dumbbell on Shinde’s head and cut his throat, nerves of both hands and ears.

On receiving the information, CP Dr Nikhil Gupta and the other senior officers went to the murder spot. Dr Gupta himself monitored the investigation. On the complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, a case was registered in the Mukundwadi police station. Crime branch PI Avinash Aghav was the investigating officer.

As the case was sensitive, there was pressure from the social, political and educational fields on the police. However, the police observed the path of patience and continued the investigation. The juvenile confessed and said that he had thrown the murder weapon in a well in Cidco N-2 area.

The police began the work of pumping water from the 70 feet deep well, in which the water level was about 35 feet.

The police, with the help of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) pumped the water, removed garbage and silt from the well for three days. On Monday, the police found the blood-stained towel in which a dumbbell and a kitchen knife were wrapped.

After collecting these evidences, the police arrested the juvenile, produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent him to the detention centre, Girhe said.

ACP Nishikant Bhujbal, crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, cyber police station PI Gautam Patare, Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade, Mukundwadi PI Brahma Giri, API Ajabsingh Jarwal, Manoj Shinde, Shraddha Waidande, Amol Satodkar, PSI Anita Phasate, Datta Shelke, Amol Maske, Pawan Ingle, Ganesh Wagh, Vaishali Gulve, Rahul Chavan, Ganesh Wagh, Kalyan Shelke, Gajanan Sontakke and others were present.

Frequent quarrels between both

The deceased and the boy had differences over career and educational issues and had frequent quarrels over it. On the day of the murder, the deceased and the juvenile had quarreled, which was the immediate reason of murder. which has came to the fore during the investigation, the police said.

Investigating teams to be rewarded

A recommendation will be made to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta that rewards should be announced for the investigating teams, which worked day and night to solve the case, Girhe said.