Shops adorned with sky lanterns, designer lamps

Decorative lamps preferred as oil price increase

Aurangabad, Oct 23:

Markets in the city have been adorned with sky lanterns, rangolis and earthen and decorative lamps. But the prices of all these items have gone up by 5 to 10 per cent this year.

As citizens gear up for Diwali, to be celebrated on November 4, shopkeepers have brought out displays of traditional as well as fancy lamps for the festival of lights. Shopkeepers are selling colourful lamps ahead of Diwali at Kumbharwada, Aurangpura, Supari Hanuman and Connaught place markets. Colourful lanterns made from plastic, paper, cloth and bamboo are attracting the attention of shoppers. Several varieties of these lamps have been installed in the shops near Supari Maruti. Price ranges from Rs 40 to Rs 250 for plastic lanterns, Rs 200 to Rs 500 for cloth and paper lanterns and above Rs 500 for lanterns made from bamboo, said trader Sulbha Gaikwad.

Rangolis are drawn in front of every household on Diwali. Thus rangolis in different colours have arrived in the markets for sale. Trader Mahadev Kore said that shopping for rangoli and other items is expected to begin in a couple of days. We have tried to keep the price of rangoli stable this year. Prices range from Rs 10 to Rs 30 per packet. Besides, the market is flooded with earthen and electric lamps in different sizes. A pair of decorative lamps costs around Rs 500, while earthen lamps are being sold for Rs 50 to Rs 100 per dozen. While electric lamps are sold for Rs 250 to Rs 500.

Electric lamps preferred

Trader Rajkumar Dhanwade said that this year the demand for electric lamps and lighting is high as the cost of oil has increased. Citizens tend to avoid oil lamps as they leak and leave a mark on the walls. There is a variety of electric lamps available in the market that look similar to earthen lamps. But we are getting more demand for designer lamps and lighting as they could be used for Diwali and for decorating the house later.