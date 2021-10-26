Sonawane bags gold medal in B Tech

Aurangabad, Oct 26: Mahesh Sonawane, a student of MIT College of Food Technology, Aurangabad bagged gold medal and merit certificate in B Tech (Food Technology) course for the academic year 2017-18. Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse presented him the medal during the 23rd convocation ceremony held at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University, Parbhani, recently. Vice chancellor Dr Ashok Dhawan, former VC Dr C D Mayee, MIT director general Munish Sharma, principal Dr Ashok Rodge, and other college staff congratulated Mahesh.