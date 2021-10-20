SSC, HSC supplementary exam results announced

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the supplementary examinations of SSC and HSC on Wednesday.

A total of 2,064 students of SSC registered while 1520 of them 1520 appeared for the examination from September 22 to October 8. Out of which, 481 students passed. The pass percentage of the 10th is 31.64 in the division.

It may be noted that the March/April examinations of SSC and HSC were not held because of Covid situation. The students were promoted to the next class on the basis of internal assessment and previous standard marks.

These were the students who had objections to their results. A total of 607 candidates applied for the HSC examination, while 500 appeared for it. Of them, 180 were declared passed. The pass percentage of the 12th class is 36.

Students will be able to apply for verification of marks both online and offline from October 21 to 30.

The process of application submission for a photocopy of the answer book will commence from October 21 and its last date is November 9.

The State Board said that passed students would be able to get admission in professional as a result was declared within the given deadline. Divisional Board Secretary Sugata Punne, Divisional Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable,

Deputy education officer Priyarani Patil and other officials of the education department were present on the occasion.

The 10th and 12th standard examinations will be held offline in 2022. A meeting will be organised in Pune held on October 22 to discuss the availability of materials required for the examination, question papers, answer sheets.