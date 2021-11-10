State-level primary teachers coordination committee passes 6 resolutions

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

A meeting of the State level Coordination Committee of various primary schools teachers was held at the auditorium of Zilla Prathmik Shikshak Patsanstha on Wednesday.

The office-bearers adopted various resolutions including registration of Coordination Committee; participation of all teachers union in Sangharsh Yatra to be taken for old pension scheme; consideration of actual service of teachers working at ‘Vasti Shala’ and clearing scale difference of district-level transfer of teachers and headmasters.

Kaluji Borse, Sambhjaji Thorat, Uday Shinde, Sajid Nisar Ahmed, Ambadas Waje and others were present spoke. Earlier, District Shikshak Samiti district president Vijay Salkar welcomed the officers-bearers while Nitin Navle made an introductory speech. Satish Koli proposed a vote of thanks.