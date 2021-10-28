Students, teachers upset over ten-day Diwali holidays

Aurangabad, Oct 28:

College students and teachers are upset over the announcement of only ten days Diwali vacation. The colleges and university will have Diwali vacation from November 1 to 10.

Many students and teachers unions said that the ten-day vacation is too short for a big annual festival like Diwali.

A memorandum was submitted to the university administration demanding to increase holidays for the festival. A meeting of the Academic Council (AC) will be organised on November 1 and a decision about the holiday is likely to be taken. All eyes are on the decision of AC.

The first session of the new academic year (AY) is to be held in January-February 2022 because of the disturbed academic calendar in Covid 19 situation. As per the schedule of UGC, the university started the academic session on October 1 and instructions have been given to the affiliated colleges and university departments to complete the course within 90 days.

On the other hand, the first-year admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses is not yet complete. However, the teaching process for the second and third years commenced on October 1.

Teachers will have to work hard to balance the completion of the first to final years, so, Bamu administration said the university had planned a ten-day holiday for Diwali this year. The AC which has the authority courses and vacations planning can only solve the Diwali holiday problem now.