Students upset over no re-checking facility; demand to remove error in results

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

Management Council and Senate members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University demanded to remove the errors in the examination system as students cannot apply for re-checking of marks of online examinations.

It may be noted that the university conducted the March/April session examinations online in July-August 2021 to due Covid situation. The offline examinations system has a facility for re-checking but not in online examinations.

The result was declared.

A delegation comprising Vidyapith Vikas Manch, management council member Kishor Shitole, Senator Pankaj Bharsakhle, Narhari Shivpure, Dr Yogita Patil, Sanjay Gaikwad and Dr Ram Budhwant met the university vice-chancellor and held discussions on students issues. The VC assured them of looking into issues positively.

Those students who had obtained less than 20 marks cannot apply for the rechecking. Also, many students were showed absent. Demanding to pass such students, the delegation said that there should be a separate cell to address students grievances.

“Staff in the departments do not pick up the calls of the students and if received, the satisfactory answer is not given.

Final year students should be given grace marks on the line of universities of Mumbai and Pune. The shortcomings in the result should be removed and declare their result afresh,” they added.