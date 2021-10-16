Students with both doses to get entry in classroom

Aurangabad, Oct 16:

The students who have taken both the doses of Covid 19 vaccine will have an entry into the classrooms of senior colleges and departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkara Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that the State Government granted permission to reopen colleges for the students from October 20. The university and colleges need to take permission from the local administration before starting the classes.

The permission was granted on Saturday to restart the classes on October 20. There are more than 430 colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The heads of colleges and university departments were instructed to complete vaccination of officers, teaches and employees by implementing special drive. The students from Covid prone areas cannot attend the classes. The colleges will have to provide them with online education facilities.

The university issued a circular stating that all the colleges need to follow instructions issued by the Government.

“There is a decline in Covid patients, but measures like using mask, frequent hand wash, spraying insecticide in the premises and maintaining social distancing” it was mentioned in the circular.

The university and colleges were instructed to implement standard operation procedures (SoP) while reopening hostels. But, the university and colleges have not got hostels into their possession from the administration.