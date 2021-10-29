Successful CS students felicitated

Aurangabad, Oct 29: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) Aurangabad chapter felicitated successful students of CS executive and professional Level programmes examinations-June 2021 session. Aurangabad chapter chairman CS Paresh Deshpande, and management committee member CS Rashmi Gangwal, CS Prasad Takalkar, CS Sagar Deo honoured the students.

Shweta Deshpande, Kala Potdar, Saishwar Vyas, Nrusinh Sarda, Nikita Barlota, Bhakti Chincholkar, Shweta Sharma, Akshay Dande, Abhijit Solanke have become qualified Company Secretaries. Nilesh Wadode secured the first rank at Aurangabad center in CS Executive level (new Syllabus). All successful students shared their success stories.