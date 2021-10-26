Teachers Action Committee demands pension scheme receipt

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Maharashtra State Teachers Old Pension Rights Action Committee demanded receipt of a defined contribution pension scheme (DCPS).

The State Government implemented DCPS for those who joined service in non-agriculture universities and aided colleges on or after November 1, 2005.

A delegation of the committee met the joint director of higher education (Aurangabad division) on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum stating that 10 per cent of basic salary and dearness allowance was deducted from the salary every month.

The teachers union said that they did not have any detail about the deduction of employees and Government contribution in the scheme. In some colleges, the account of staff was not yet opened.

“If an employee dies, his family members face problems to get DCPS and gratuity amount. The office of joint director should organise a district-level camp and distribute pension receipt,” they added.

Dr Maruti Tegumpure, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Bapu Sarwade, Dr Devidas Narwade and others were present.