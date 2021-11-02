Teachers call off agitation; union & MLC interferes

Aurangabad, Nov 2:

Teachers of partially granted primary and secondary schools who were agitating in front of the house of MLC Vikram Kale since Monday called off their agitation on Tuesday.

It may be noted that the State government announced grants for the schools from February 12 to 24, 2021. A total of 20 per cent grant was sanctioned for some schools while grant was increased from 20 to 40 other schools. The primary and secondary schools were declared ineligible for the grants on the ministry level over minor shortcomings.

The division-wise hearing of the schools was held before MLC Kale giving 30 days' time. The schools have not received grants for nine months even after removing shortcomings.

The teachers of the schools started an agitation in front of MLC Kale’s residence at Cidco since Monday.

MLC Kale assured the agitators yesterday to hold a meeting in Pune on November 3 with the director of education. But, the teachers were not satisfied with his assurance and continued agitation.

On Tuesday, he assured the agitators that the proposals of schools that had shortcomings will be released and provision for the grant would be made in the next Assembly session. The teachers withdrew their agitation.

The proposals of 850 schools have shortcomings. Minister of State for School Education Bachchu Kadu held discussions with the director of education on Monday for the declaring the list of schools. The office-bearers of the teachers association has threatened to agitate from November 19 if the lists of schools are not declared.