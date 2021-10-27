Thieves steal tyres amounting Rs 2L

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

Thieves broke into a shop at Sawangi in Phulambri and made off with tyres amounting Rs 2 lakh in the wee hours of Tuesday. A case has been registered at the Phulambri police station.

Bhakti Tyre Shop is situation on the Aurangabad-Jalgaon Highway at Sawangi. The thieves on Tuesday stole 40 tyres of four-wheeler vehicles, 57 tyres of two-wheelers and 10 of autorickshaw. They also took printer, the DVR of the CCTV cameras. The stolen articles amounted to Rs 2.17 lakh. A case against unidentified thieves have been registered.