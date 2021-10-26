Three more accused in Tondali case arrested

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Three more accused in the dacoity and gang rape of women in Tondali (Paithan) have been arrested by the rural police. One of the accused was picked up from Mumbai and two from Vaijapur. Inspector Santosh Khetmalas said that the local crime branch of Aurangabad rural police had succeeded in arresting six of the seven robbers.

According to police, the robbers arrested on Tuesday are Nandu Bhaginath Borse (35, Palakhed,Vaijapur), Anil Bhausaheb Rajput (29, Manjari, Gangapur) and Kishore Ambadas Jadhav (45, Gidhada, Paithan). Borse and Rajput were arrested from the house of their relatives in Vaijapur tehsil. Jadhav was arrested from Mumbai late on Monday night. Team of local crime branch PI Khetmalas, PSI Thube, Kiran Gore, Nadeem Sheikh, Pagare, S Dhapse participated in the action.

Stolen bike confiscated

The robbers had stolen a two-wheeler from a farm in Tondali shivar. The two-wheeler was seized from a house in Khandala (Vaijapur). The culprits had opened the engine, wheels and other parts of the bike.