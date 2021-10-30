Tribunal imposes fine of Rs 6 K on Edn society secretary, principal

Aurangabad, Oct 30:

The University and College Tribunal (UCT) presiding officer Justice Sunil K Kotwal imposed a fine of Rs 6 lakh on the principal of Patoda (Beed)-based Padmabhushan Vasantdada College, Dr Baliram Rakh and the secretary of education society, Dr Bharatbhushan Kshirsagar for not getting the petitioner joined on duty and not releasing his salary.

According to details, the principal and secretary had suspended the applicant Ganesh Bhagwan Sasane from the service. When Sasane moved Tribunal was against his suspension. The UCT directed the education society to get Sasane to join the service and release his salary.

But, they did not follow the UCT directives. So, Sasane filed a contempt petition in the Tribunal. After the hearing, the UCT imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the secretary and the principal for not obeying earlier orders and Rs 5 lakh on not implementing its second order. A daily Rs 500 is being imposed until implementing both orders from October 25. Adv S G Rudrawar has appeared for the application.