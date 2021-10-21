Tributes to brave hearts on Police Martyr's Day

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

A function to pay tributes to the police officers, personnel and jawans, who sacrificed their lives for the nation while performing duties, was organised at the police commissionerate campus, on Police Martyr's Day (on Thursday). The office of the superintendent of police (SP) also paid tributes on the occasion.

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar, the commissioner of police (CP) Nikhil Gupta, the Special Inspector General of Police (Aurangabad Range) KMM Prasanna, the superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal and other dignitaries offered floral wreaths at the Martyr's Memorial (Shahid Stambh). The MP Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, the deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) Aparna Gite, Ujwala Wankar and Deepak Girhe, the additional SP (rural) Pawan Bansod, the assistant commissioner of police (crime branch) Vishal Dhume, Vivek Saraf, Suresh Wankhede and retired police officials including James Ambildhage and Hanumant Bhapkar were also present on the occasion.

Demonstration by QRT

The demonstration of the dare-devil commandos of the Quick Response Team (QRT) on thwarting a terrorist attack was impressive. They utilised the latest technology-based bulletproof vehicles in the demonstration. The team also apprised the dignitaries present on the occasion about the state-of-the-art arms and vehicles in possession of the police.

The office of the superintendent of police also paid tributes to the martyrs on the occasion. The SP and the additional SP offered floral wreaths at the Martyr's Memorial. The rural police force's PSI Nandkishore Antarap and head constable Pradeep Jadhav were infected with Covid-19 while performing their duties during the pandemic situation and became martyrs. Three rounds of bullets were fired in the air to commemorate their sacrifice. The sub-divisional officer Kailas Prajapati, Sandeep Gavit, Vijay Sathe, Hemant Mankar, Pooja Gaikwad and others were present on the occasion.