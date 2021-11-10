Two dies in road mishap; two battling for lives

Aurangabad, Nov 10:

A man rider and his granddaughter died after an unidentified vehicle dashed the motorcycle on which they were riding near Hatnur, on Aurangabad-Dhule National Highway, on Tuesday at 8.30 pm. The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Shivaji Patil (45, resident of Galand in Pachora tehsil) and Aradhya Ravindra Patil (06). Meanwhile, the deceased's daughter and one grandson have sustained severe injuries and are undergoing treatment.

Following the ongoing MSRTC bus strike in the state, the man was proceeding to Aurangabad to drop his daughter and grandchildren on his motorcycle.

It is learnt that Kajal Ravindra Patil (resident of Bharatmatanagar in Cidco-Aurangabad) had come to her parents home for Bhau-Beej with son Nayan (14) and daughter Aradhya (6) at her parent's house. She wanted to return home after the festival, but due to the MSRTC strike got stuck in the village. Hence Sanjay Patil decided to drop her on the motorcycle. They left Galand on Tuesday evening and while they were about to cross Hatnur, an unidentified vehicle, dashed them at 7.30 pm. The hit was so severe that Sanjay Patil died on the spot, while his daughter and grandchildren sustained grave injuries. The Hatnur gramsevak Santosh Pawar alerted the police. Acting upon the information, the Kannad (rural police station) police inspector Balak Koli, Highway Police PSI Shaikh and his team comprising Sandeep Dubey, Sagar Patil, Sanjay Ghotade and Shantaram Sonawane reached the spot and rushed the injured to the hospital. Ironically, the girl Aradhya died while on the way to the hospital. Further investigation is on by Kannad Rural Police Station.