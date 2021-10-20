Two outstation women gang-raped by dacoits in Paithan tehsil

Aurangabad, Oct 20:

Sensation prevailed in the Paithan tehsil, after four dacoits, gang-raped two outstation women staying in a farm settlement at Tondoli, on Tuesday night. The gang comprising 7-8 dacoits were speaking in Hindi and Marathi. Prior to the above incident, they had looted a family at Lohagaon during night hours. Meanwhile, all the senior and key officials visited the spot and directed the investigation team to intensify the investigation so as to arrest the dacoits.

The outstation family was staying at the settlement for the last three months. The family comprise of three males and four women. The dacoits attacked on the family on Tuesday at 11 pm. They beat the male members of the family mercilessly. Later on, tied their hands and legs and locked them in the nearby room. The four members of the gang then raped two women, out of four, at knifepoint. The age of victims is 31 years and 32 years. The women were raped outside the house. The dacoits also took away cash Rs 36,000 and imitation jewellery from the possession of women. Meanwhile, these female victims have been admitted to a government hospital in Aurangabad for medical tests.

It is learnt that prior to the incident at Tondoli, the dacoits had attacked a settlement in Lohgaon and took away one motorcycle, cash Rs 1,000 and an axe from the house.

Sensation prevailed after the news of the rape incident spread like a wildfire today morning. The police authorities including superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal, additional SP Pawan Bansode, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Vishal Nehul, Gaikwad, police inspector (crime branch) Vijay Khetmalas, police inspector (traffic branch) N T Survase, assistant police inspector (Bidkin police station) Santosh Mane, Somnath Tangade and Dilip Salve visited the spot for inspection. The dog squad was pressed. The dog sniffed in a radius of 5 km to trace the accused. In the meantime, the police got information that the stolen material is lying near the water tank of a farm situated on Shekta road. Hence the police recovered a mobile, axe, imitation jewellery and old clothes of dacoits (as they changed and disappeared).

Dacoits were drunk

It is learnt that the dacoits were fully drunk before attacking the family at Tondoli. In this inebriated condition only the 7-8 dacoits after Lohgaon, attacked the outstation family and committed the heinous crime. Meanwhile, the police could not find any clue till late in the night. Further investigation is on by rural police.