Two youths arrested for recording court proceedings on cellphones

Aurangabad, Oct 21:

Vedantnagar police station has arrested two youths, who were found video-recording the proceedings of a district and sessions court, in their mobile phones on Wednesday afternoon.

It so happened that the hearing on a pre-arrest bail plea was ongoing in the court of district and sessions judge S G Ramgadiya on Wednesday between 2.45 pm to 3.30 pm. The court is on the third floor of the district and sessions court building. When the court proceedings were underway, two youths Nikhil Kalyanrao Kale (28, Jaibhavaninagar-Mukundwadi) and Aditya Gajanan Palaskar (21, temporary resident of Cidco N-6 sector and permanent resident of Dongaon in Mehkar tehsil of Buldhana district) were recording the proceedings through their cellphones. They were doing it without permission.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Kale and Palaskar for violating the court's norms and breaching the government's confidentiality, on the complaint made by assistant sub-inspector Rajpal Jadhav. The police have seized two mobile handsets valuing Rs 45,000 from their possession. PSI Kailas Jadhav is investigating the case.

Friendship proved dearer

Mukundwadi police station had registered an offence against a former corporator's son in connection with a beating case. Hence a plea was filed in the court for granting anticipatory bail to him. These two youths Kale and Palaskar were his friends and when the hearing upon the pre-arrest bail application got started, the duo dared to record the proceedings on their mobile phones, for their friend which ultimately proved dearer to them.