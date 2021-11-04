Unvaccinated persons refrain from entering AMC headquarters; smart city buses

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator A K Pandey today has issued a diktat stating that there will be 'No Entry' to the persons who had not taken the vaccine in the civic headquarters as well as in boarding the Smart City

Buses.

As reported earlier, the Prime Minister while addressing the district authorities on Wednesday had told them to speed up the vaccination programme and increase the percentage in the urban and rural areas of the district.

It may be noted the target of vaccination to AMC is 10.55 lakh. As per the vaccination status of November 3, a total of 9.71 lakh citizens had taken the vaccine. However, around 4.5 lakh citizens are yet to take their first dose and around 7 lakh citizens are yet to take their second dose.

Meanwhile, 41.18 pc citizens had taken the first dose and 14.74 pc had taken their second dose of vaccine in the district.