Utilise 20 pc fund on special schemes to boost HDI

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The executive chairman of the State Planning Board (SPB), Rajesh Kshirsagar, today urged the district collectors to ensure that 20 per cent of the total fund sanctioned to the district administration under the Human Development programme should be utilised on prescribed special schemes only. It is a government decision to spend funds on special schemes launched at tehsil and district levels.

The meeting to review the progress of the Human Development programme, in various districts of Marathwada, was held at the divisional commissionerate under the chairmanship of Kshirsagar today. The SPB chairman, while addressing the officers, stressed that the fund is expected to be spent on the fulfilment of human rights. The success of the HD programme is dependent upon the implementation of schemes. Hence it should be ensured that the fund does not remain unutilised just for the sake of technical approval. The district collectors should take care of it and submit the report relating to enhancement of Human Development Index."

Kshirsagar also briefed upon various schemes undergoing in the state to boost the HDI. The Human Development commissioner Nitin Patil submitted a progress report on works going on in the state's 12 remotest tehsils under the HD programme. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, collectors, ZP chief executive officers and other officers.