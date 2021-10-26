Vaccination Camp held in Azad College

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

The two-day Covid 19 vaccination camp jointly organised by the Health and Hygiene Cell of Maulana Azad College and Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was inaugurated at the college’s seminar hall on Tuesday for staff members, students and citizens living in nearby areas.

Principal Dr Mazhar Ahemad Farooqui inaugurated the camp while

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation health officer Dr Pallavi Hivrale and seven staff members were present. A total of 70 staff members, 68 students and 14 others were vaccinated today. Chairman of Cell Dr Ather Quadri said that the camp would continue on October 27 for staff members, students and the general public.