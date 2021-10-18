Vaccination certificate of teachers to be verified

Aurangabad, Oct 18:

Teachers will have to submit the certificate of taking both the doses of Covid vaccine with salary bills for October month.

It may be noted that the schools were reopened for students from 8th to 12th in the district during the current month.

The local administration made both doses of vaccine compulsory for teachers.

Incharge education officer B B Chavan said that schools were instructed to submit teachers' vaccine certificate with salary bills of October for verification whether teachers have taken it or not.

The schools from standard 8th onwards began in the city while in rural, classes started for students from 5th standards onward.

The administration instructed the teachers that they cannot join the duty unless they take both doses of vaccine. Despite this, it came to light two months ago that 1000 teachers have not taken the vaccine. The figure includes teachers from the first to the fourth standard.

As per the Government orders, both doses are mandatory for teachers who take offline classes. The Education Department has already informed the teachers about taking the doses. With a view to verify it, teachers were asked to submit vaccination certificates with October month’s salary bills.

B B Chavan said that the classes from 5th standard onwards were started in villages which has no Covid patients.

“Schools cannot be reopened if a town has a Covid patient. Vaccination was made compulsory to reduce the spread of the pandemic virus,” he added.