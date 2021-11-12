Victim of rape case duped of Rs 20 lakh

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

A rape case was registered against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) youth wing president Mehboob Shaikh on the complaint lodged by the victim. Now, it has come to the fore that a friend of the victim who helped her in the case duped her of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of marrying her and doubling her money. A case has been registered against Nadim Shaikh Alimoddin Shaikh (35, Times Colony, Mashallah Building) in the Jinsi police station in this regard.

According to the complaint lodged in the Jinsi police station, the 30 years old victim is a divorcee and lives in the city with her brother and mother. Based on her complaint, a case of rape was registered against NCP leader Mehboob Shaikh in Cidco police station on December 26, 2020.

At the same time, she met Nadim Shaikh, who helped her during procedure of the case. He told her that during investigation, the police may come to her house for inquiry and if money is found, she will be sent to jail. He also lured her to invest money and he can double it within six months. Hence, she gave him Rs 20 lakh for investment. Meanwhile, Nadim and the victim came closer and he promised to marry her. They stayed together at hotels in Ahmednagar between the period January 1 and 15, 2021. Later, Nadim started ignoring her whenever she asked her about the money.

On June 22, He called her to Cannaught Place to discuss the money issue where three women beat her. Nadam also threatened her to life since July whenever she asked for money, the victim mentioned in the complaint. PSI Ananta Tangde is further investigating the case.