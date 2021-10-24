Victims demanded severe punishment for the accused

Aurangabad, Oct 24:

The victims of the Tondali incident have demanded severe punishment for the culprits, said deputy speaker of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe said in a press conference on Sunday. Gorhe said she has instructed the police to file a charge-sheet within 45 days.

Gorhe said the accused should be sentenced to death. One of the accused has been arrested by the police and has confessed to the crime. Police are trying to arrest the remaining accused immediately. Medical examination of the victims should be done in-camera. Gorhe advised adherence to privacy and other medical precautions. The victims have been given financial aid. They will also receive assistance from the national human rights commission. Anti-robbery squads have been formed. She noted that the police were conducting a proper investigation.

When quizzed about the accusation of BJP leader Chitra Wagh about the Aurangabad police of being suspicious in NCP leader Sheikh Mehboob case, she declined to comment. MLC Ambadas Danve, former corporator Raju Vaidya, Pratibha Jagtap, Sunita Aulwar, Sunita Dev and others were present.

Shakti bill lingered due to corona

The Shakti bill is lingering because of corona. Previous sessions were not held with full capacity. Therefore, the bill could not be tabled. The bill will be passed in the near future said Gorhe. She also mentioned that she had spoken to home minister Dilip Walse about the incident.