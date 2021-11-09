Why you need to rest to recover and grow

Dr Nikita Raghav

We all pride ourselves on having a great work ethic. But we’re missing a ‘rest ethic.’ Too often, we feel we have to ‘give it our all’ at the expense of our well-being. We are eager to prove ourselves, some like to flaunt it on social media and show our teams and others around that we are capable and reliable. This became especially true as many people moved to a virtual work environment for the first time during the pandemic and the lines between work and home blurred. For many, the early uncertainty of the pandemic also led to longer days and less time off. With the changing nature of work, it can feel as though this level of exhaustive determination is now just part of the job. If asked how work is going, we say we’re, ‘giving 110%,’ ‘firing on all cylinders,’ and ‘burning the candle at both ends.’ But if we really look at these phrases and consider what they mean, we realise keeping this pace means there will likely be nothing left of us to give to work or to any other aspect of life. We end up exhausted, depleted, and burned out.

Well-being should be a priority in our personal and professional lives if we are to thrive in mind, body, and purpose. Growth requires us to add value, find opportunities, and bring new insights but rest is required for accessing these skills. We should make time for our physical, emotional, and financial well-being, set boundaries, and listen to warning signs instead of ignoring them. However, when we carve out this time, we find we have more to give to work and everyone around us. But we are missing a ‘rest ethic.’ We should see time off as an investment into productivity, and into creativity.

It’s so important to commit to recharging our internal batteries regularly. In doing so, we find our reservoir of energy replenished instead of drained and we are able to bring more passion to all that we do. Yes, our daily demands are calling but we will never achieve the growth we are seeking by simply powering through them. Instead, we should make real time to unplug and reset and there is no better time than the holidays.