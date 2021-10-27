Woman found dead in Jatwada area

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

Around 30 years old woman was found dead floating in water in a quarry on Harsul - Jatwada road on Wednesday evening. The Begumpura police on receiving the information rushed to the spot. The fire brigade Jawans were called and the body was taken out of the quarry and sent the body for postmortem.

A worker of a brick kiln near the quarry saw the body floating in the water in the quarry. He immediately informed about it to the owner of the kiln Aminabee. The nearby residents informed the police and the fire brigade. Fire brigade chief Mohan L Mungse, L P Kolhe, Abdul Aziz, Shivsambha Kalyankar, Sangram More, Appasaheb Gaikwad, Yogesh Dudhe took out the body from the quarry.

PI Prashant Potdar and his team inspected the area. The identity of the woman was not known. The police opined that the body was likely in the water for two days.