Woman kills husband with help of paramour, contract killer

Aurangabad, Oct 22 :

Chikalthana police have arrested a woman, her paramour and two contract killers, on the charge of murdering her husband, who was proving an obstruction in the illicit relationship. The woman had a deal of paying 'supari' of Rs 1 lakh to the contract killers. The police cracked the murder mystery and put the criminals behind bars within 24 hours.

It so happened that the body of Ramchandra Ramesh Jaybhaye (temporary resident of Aaisahebnagar, Pisadevi Road - Harsul) was found floating in the water beneath the bridge at Pisadevi on Thursday morning. After evacuating the body from the water, the police registered an offence of accidental death. Later, the police on suspect detained the deceased's wife Manisha for investigation. However, their suspicion turned into confidence after Manisha refrained police from investigating her without any evidence. In the meantime, Ramchandra's brother Krishna Jaybhaye lodged a complaint with Chikalthana police station accusing Manisha and her paramour Samadhan alias Ganesh Raghunath Pharkade (resident of Bankinhola in Sillod tehsil) of murdering his brother. Acting upon the complaint, the police inspector Gajanan Jadhav sent a squad and detained Samadhan Pharkade from Bhokardan on Thursday night.

During the investigation, Samadhan confessed to killing Ramchandra through a supari killer Rahul Sawant (resident of Satara Parisar) and Nikitesh Magare (resident of Balajinagar). He and Manisha had given a supari of Rs 1 lakh to them one month ago. He had even transferred Rs 25,000 as advance into Rahul's bank account. Accordingly, Rahul was keeping an eye on the movement of Ramchandra, but he did not get a chance to kill him outside. On Wednesday night, Manisha called the two contract killers at her house. Ramchandra was sleeping in the room. All four of them then brutally killed Ramchandra by cutting his throat. After committing the crime, the accused transported the body on a motorcycle (by placing him in the middle of the rider and pillion rider) and then threw away the body from the bridge at Pisadevi. It was done to project as if the deceased have died after falling from the bridge.

Under the guidance of the superintendent of police (SP) Nimit Goyal, additional SP Pawan Bansod and sub-divisional officer Vishal Nehul, the police inspector Jadhav, PSI Balaji Dhangare, Ashok Ragade, head constable Ajinath Shekde, Ravindra Salve, Deepak Deshmukh, Deepak Surwase, Vishal Narwade, Ganesh Kharat, Sachin Ratnaparkhi and Tanuja Gopalghare took the action.

Police recover the murder weapon

The accused after murdering Ramchandra burnt the blood-stained clothes which he was wearing at the time of the incident. The murder weapon was also thrown away. Meanwhile, the Chikalthana police station has recovered all this evidence. In the latest development, the police have also arrested the contract killers Rahul Sawant and Nikitesh Magare on Thursday early morning, it is learnt.