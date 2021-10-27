Women lock Beer shop on inauguration day

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The aggrieved women locked a Beer Shop in Bhaskar Vastu Complex at Kasliwal Tarangan area in Mitmitta area on Wednesday morning. The owner despite the opposition from the residents opened a Beer shop in this area. The nearby women and residents gathered at the shop, shouted slogans and put lock on the shop on its inauguration day today. On receiving the information, the Cantonment police rushed to the spot and pacified the mob.

There are medicine, women’s garment, electrical shops and a salon in the Bhaskar Vastu commercial complex. A beer shop was proposed in this complex. However, the residents of Tarangan Housing Society and D’souza Colony opposed the beer shop. The owner ignoring the opposition organised an inauguration function of the shop on Wednesday. The residents, especially women gathered and locked the shop. They opined that women and students are coming to this area and an issue of law and order can be raised due the beer shop.

On receiving the information, PI Sharad Ingle and others rushed to the spot and pacified the mob. He directed them not to breach the law and register their opposition in a legal way. Later, the residents decided to give an application in the state excise department.