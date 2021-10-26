Young housewife ends life due to husband's extra-marital affair

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

A highly educated young woman who was an engineer in a company of Cidco-MIDC area committed suicide at Padampura a few days ago due to her husband's extra-marital affair.

The woman's mother lodged a complaint with Vedantanagar police station alleging that her daughter committed suicide due to her husband's extra-marital affair. A case of abetment to suicide was registered against her husband.

Meghna, the wife of Ankush Shivaji Suryavanshi (Kitty Adgaon, Majalgaon-Beed, current residence Suyog Colony- Padampura) was living in a rented house in Padampura area, committed suicide by hanging herself at 7 pm on October 21.

After a high-level examination, the relatives brought Meghna's body to the Vedantanagar Police Station the next day and demanded that a case of murder be registered against her husband. The body was taken for the last rites after senior police officials pacified the relatives.

Meghna's mother Usha Suryavanshi lodged a complaint in this regard on October 25.

A case of abetment to suicide was registered against Ankush. According to details, Ankush had an illicit affair with a girl working in a company where he was working. He repeatedly told Meghna that he got married under family pressure. He also showed photographs taken with his lover. Since then, he has been harassing Meghna physically and mentally.

In the complaint, it was stated that Ankush was harassing his wife to fetch Rs 5 lakh, a TV, fridge, sofa set, gas and cooler from her parents. Police Inspector Sachin Sanap a registered case and handed it over to further investigation to PSI Pramod Devkate.

End your life & set me free

Ankush was constantly asking his wife Meghna to divorce him. Meghna was telling him that their marriage took place eight months ago. “You shouldn't have married me, I won't leave you. I am from a good family. Divorce will bring my family disrepute in society. I have no choice but to commit suicide," she said. Ankush had told Meghna to end her life and set him free.