Youth crushed to death under tractor trolley

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

A 20-year-old youth dies after coming under a tractor-trolley laden with sugarcane, at Nandar road, on Tuesday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Ajaz Yunus Pathan (resident of Nandar).

It is learnt that Ajaz was travelling in a tractor transporting sugarcane. He was sitting near the driver. While the vehicle was passing through Nandar road, he lost his balance and fell in the gap between the tractor and the trolley. Till the brakes are applied to the tractor, Ajaz was pressed under the trolley's tyre. He sustained grave injuries from head to toe. The tractor owner rushed Ajaz on his motorcycle and got him admitted to the rural hospital in Pachod. The doctors, however, after primary treatment, told to shift the patient to Aurangabad. While on way to Aurangabad, Ajaz succumbed to his severe injuries. Acting upon the information, the Pachod police station's assistant police inspector Ganesh Surwase directed a team comprising beat marshall Kishore Shinde, Feroz Barde and others to inspect the accident spot. Further investigation is on by rural police.