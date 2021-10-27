ZP gets permission to spend whole DPC fund

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Oct 27:

The administration of Zilla Parishad (ZP) will be able to spend 100 per cent fund sanctioned under the district annual plan. It may be noted that a meeting of the District Planning Committee (DPC) chaired by Guardian Minister Subhash Desai sanctioned Rs 157 crore to the ZP. The Government issued orders allowing to use of only 60 per cent of the sanctioned amount considering the possible third wave of Covid 19. Similar orders were issued to all ZPs in the State. This caused resentment among the ZP office-bearers. The members of the planning committee felt as to why the approval was given if the fund was not given.

Besides, the office-bearers openly expressed their displeasure over the condition of permission given by the DPC member secretary and District Collector, to spend this fund. The Finance Department decided to disburse the whole DPC sanctioned fund. With this, ZP will be able to spend Rs157 crore. The ZP need to get a separate letter from the District Collector in this regard, after which the development works get an impetus.