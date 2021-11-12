ZP to remove encroachment on its land at Chelipura

Aurangabad, Nov 12:

The Aurangabad Zilla Parishad's standing committee today has ordered the administration to immediately remove the ongoing encroachment upon its spacious land, valuing crores of rupees, situated in Chelipura (old city).

ZP owns 30,000 square feet of land at Chelipura and the plot has been encroached by a builder and a hotelier. The matter is sub judice in the court. However, another encroachment is underway on the remaining 10,000 square feet area at the same location. The encroacher is erecting tins to protect the encroached land. Hence it should be removed on top priority.

It may be noted that a monthly meeting of the standing committee was held today in the panchayat samiti's Vilasrao Deshmukh Hall. The ZP president Meena Shelke chaired the meeting. The chief executive officer (CEO) Nilesh Gatne, vice president L G Gaikwad, chairman - construction committee Kishore Balande, chairman - health committee Avinash Galande and members Ramesh Pawar, Ramesh Gaikwad, Shivaji Pathrikar, Kishore Pawar, Jitendra Jaiswal and Pankaj Thombre were in the meeting. The members Keshav Tayade and Ramesh Gaikwad drew the attention of the members towards the encroachment upon ZP's land of valuing crores of rupees in Chelipura. They underlined that the ZP had established an estate section during the last month, but not a single meeting has been held, so far. The chairman - estate section L G Gaikwad informed that the section has got four full-time personnel and they are handling the issue. In response to this, Tayade said," In the past few years, one builder encroached the land at Chelipura and constructed a hotel upon it. The matter went into court. However, the decision went against the ZP as our lawyer joined hands with the opponents. Now, fresh encroachment is underway on the plot and it should be removed immediately."

Taking cognizance of the issue, the chairman - construction committee has ordered the ZP administration to remove the encroachment by using JCB and force and take possession of the land.

The committee has suggested the ZP administration saying not waste time in issuing notice to the encroacher regarding the removal of encroachment. This would help them to approach the court and our purpose gets defeated. Do not inform the police until there is a law and order problem, they stressed.