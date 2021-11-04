ZP’s reservation draw to be held in last week of Nov

Aurangabad, Nov 4:

The reservation draw for Zilla Parishad elections are likely to be held in the last week of the current month.

It may be noted that the term of the existing ZP office-bearers will end in the next two months.

According to sources, the draw of lots for the reservation would be picked in the last week of November, considering elections to be held in February. All eyes are on this reservation draw.

The term of ZP is ending on March 21, 2022. Therefore, its office bearers have also started preparing to face the elections. Office-bearers are visiting various ZP Departments to get all the work done before the election code of conduct comes into force.

During the last election, the president’s post was reserved for OBC women for the first two and a half years and for general category women for the next two and a half years. Now all eyes are on the reservation draw of lots, which can be picked up in the next 15 days.

The sources said that the draw of lots for reservations of various groups will be held as per the final ward structure. A total of 50 per cent of seats are reserved for women in the election. During the last five years, elections were held for 62 wards in the district.