13th Edition of BIOFACH INDIA 2021 between 28-30 October, 2021 to be held at IEML, Delhi NCR

The 13th edition of BIOFACH INDIA will take place from 28-30 October, 2021 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

Organised by NurnbergMesse India in collaboration with APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority), the event is expected to successfully bring leading Organic companies and Stakeholders together.

Visitors can look forward to a diverse range of products on display, an engaging knowledge programme, along with relevant business and networking opportunities.

Sonia Prashar, Managing Director, NurnbergMesse India, describes the development of the event as consistently positive, and is looking forward to the upcoming edition "Right from the inception of the event in 2009, till date BIOFACH INDIA has established itself as a strong brand. It is a must-attend event for the organic sector and is a testament of our commitment towards the industry, to create a networking platform which fosters dialogue and business. Our collaboration with APEDA - together with the active support of other leading associations - will ensure that we have a great edition."

Organic Industry on the right growth trajectory

India's organic market is developing rapidly, and is projected to grow from USD177.14 million in FY2020 to USD553.87 million in FY2026 advancing with a CAGR of 21.00% by FY2026. The Indian government has been promoting organic farming through subsidies and more areas are being brought under cultivation using ecological production methods. In addition, online sales of organic food, an increasing health consciousness and changing consumer preferences towards organic products are among the most important factors that are contributing towards the growth of the organic sector in India.

Connect to Re-experience

At the latest edition of BIOFACH India, visitors can look forward to an impressive display of products and solutions from the various segments including organic food and drinks, natural cosmetics, wellness, ecological textiles and certification.

The event will also offer a knowledge platform for dialogue and networking. Industry speakers will highlight the latest developments and challenges in the organic sector through presentations, case studies and best practice examples.

The edition will offer an ideal opportunity to the Stakeholders to have an in-person interaction, meet relevant business partners, learn about the latest developments and most importantly find an opportunity to reinitiate the dialogue and discussions around this growing and promising sector.

"India has a favourable ecosystem both in terms of resources and policies and a generation of users who are increasingly turning towards organic products. BIOFACH India is an important forum which brings the industry together, promotes dialogue and facilitates networking. We look forward to seeing the organic community in person at the show," said, Markus Reetz, Executive Director International Exhibitions at NurnbergMesse.

The event will be held in accordance with the latest Govt guidelines and complete health and safety protocols around COVID-19. Further information can be found on BIOFACH India website -

The leading exhibitions in the BIOFACH World connect organic marketplaces with international demand in 8 key economic regions of the world - and promote the development of regional markets at the same time. They are the meeting places for supply and demand, raw materials and convenience products, manufacturers and buyers, as well as politics and media.

