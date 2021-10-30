Aadhaar Card: Every problem related to Aadhar card will be solved with just one call

If you have any problem related to Aadhar card, now you can solve it by just dialing a number. Aadhar cardholders have many problems related to Aadhar.

For which you can now dial 1947 number and fix all your problems. UIDAI tweeted this number. The helpline will be available in 12 regional languages.

The Aadhaar Helpline 1947 is available in 12 languages: Hindi, English, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Oriya, Bengali, Assamese and Urdu.

On #Dial1947 For Aadhaar you can communicate in the language of your choice. This number is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The 1947 number is free and available 24 hours a year in IVRS mode. Also call center representatives are available for this facility from 7 am to 11 pm (Monday to Saturday). Representatives are also available on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to get a PVC Aadhar?

- For the new Aadhaar PVC card, you go to the UIDAI website.

- Go to My Aadhaar section and click on ‘Order Aadhaar PVC Card’.

- You will need to enter 12 digit Aadhar number or 16 digit Virtual ID or 28 digit Aadhar Registration ID (EID).

- You enter the security code or captcha and click on Send OTP for OTP.

- Then enter the received OTP on the registered mobile. - You will be shown a preview of the Aadhaar PVC card. - Then you click on the payment option below.

- You will go to the payment page, here you have to deposit a fee of Rs. - After completing the payment, the order processing of your Aadhaar PVC card will be completed.