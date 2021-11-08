Actor Sharman Joshi launches Nextillo App for medical students

Nextillo, a seamlessly integrated online medical education app that brings together multiple effective learning tools under one roof, was launched by actor Sharman Joshi at hotel Shivalik View in Chandigarh today.

Sharman is also the brand ambassador of Nextillo.

This app focuses on helping doctors prepare for medical exams such as FMGE, NEXT, USMLE, KROK, PLAB, NEET, and NMAT, which are new universal exams for all MBBS doctors after completing a degree without a difference where they have completed their degree from. All Indian and Foreign MBBS graduates need to clear this exam.

Dr Sunil Sharma, MD, NextilloEdutech Pvt Ltd, said, "It's an immense pleasure for Nextillo to announce the mega launch of our most innovative medical education application. We are a passionate team of high-profile, experienced doctors, medical education enthusiasts, e-learning specialists and forward-thinking entrepreneurs. Consisting of diverse, talented individuals to create a unique, interdisciplinary perspective on medical education, our team keeps things simple but optimised for the best learning experience. We have our presence in all major cities of India and are also expanding globally. It is a one-stop solution tailored to enhance medical students' knowledge with its unique features."

Actor Sharman Joshi said, "I am happy to be associated with Nextillo, a digital learning platform that is specifically designed to cater to the needs of medical students. With a keen eye kept on the curriculum as well as the latest exam trends and patterns, Nextillo enhances the knowledge of every aspirant by putting fundamental ideas into the core of a student."

The founders and directors of Nextillo App, including Manjula Naidu, Dr Sunil Sharma, Dr Nakhat Singh, Dr Nirbhay Chandrana, Dr Vishal Sharma, were present at the launch programme.

Nextillo app is carefully designed and customised by the most efficient and renowned educators worldwide, sharing their knowledge and best practices through extraordinary content and key concept based videos exclusively for Nextillo application users. Nextillo is a prime digital education app that is Economical, User friendly, Flexible and exclusively designed to cater for the needs & requirements of every medical student worldwide. It is updated with the latest factors, patterns and syllabus as per the respective competitive exam that the student faces.

Dr Sunil Sharma further said that Nextillo robustly believes in being simple, reliable, and focused on offering cost-effective, affordable learning services to the medical education world. It looks to help medical students understand and apply key concept principles with interactive lessons and regular assessments to ensure content mastery.

Nextillo is an exclusively designed smart digital education platform for the medical students who are pursuing MBBS and also for those who are looking to face higher medical education like post-graduation not just in India but worldwide, facing competitive exams like FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduates Examination), USMLE (United States Medical Licensing Examination), KROK (examination for medical licensure in Ukraine), NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG/PG, PLAB (Professional and Linguistic Assessment Board), NMAT (National Medical Admission Test).

Nextillo ensures each lecture is a bundle of information engagingly packaged to you. It provides an experience beyond the classroom with a special focus on deepening the understanding of the clinical practice and medical examinations in relation to real-life case studies, so students can truly learn and assimilate all concepts. Explore through our concept-based video lectures to learn a vast range of topics.

